Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06.

Tsingtao Brewery Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.48%.

About Tsingtao Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.