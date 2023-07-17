Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.48%.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.