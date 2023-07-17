Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Down 32.6% in June

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGBY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.44. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,112. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Further Reading

