U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

U Power Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCAR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 116,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,534. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88. U Power has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

About U Power

U Power Limited develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

