U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
U Power Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ UCAR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 116,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,534. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88. U Power has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $75.00.
About U Power
