U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.37.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.25. 2,477,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,649,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

