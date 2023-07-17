U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,200,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.48. 31,858,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,048,656. The company has a market cap of $914.34 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average of $192.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Free Report

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

