U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 654.7% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 293,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.00. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.