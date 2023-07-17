U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.22% of Sandstorm Gold worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. 258,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,481. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 53.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

