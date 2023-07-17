U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 88,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $73.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $709.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.10 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

