U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 6,647 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9,139.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 577,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 571,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,378,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,905,000 after purchasing an additional 889,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.04. 174,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

