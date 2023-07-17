UBS Group Upgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

