UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the June 15th total of 136,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPT traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $197.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.84.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 706,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,275,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 480,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

