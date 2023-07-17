Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $63.04 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.32 billion and $63.04 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.75 or 0.00018977 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00308295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013162 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.76191335 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 732 active market(s) with $72,063,963.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

