United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $520.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $428.69.

United Rentals stock opened at $445.45 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $244.20 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 39.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

