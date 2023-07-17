Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.81

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.81 and last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 3929971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Upstart Trading Up 14.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $98,698.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,287.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,287.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,763 shares of company stock worth $1,813,692. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.9% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 10.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 61,615 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Antipodean Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

