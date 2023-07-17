Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.06

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 37629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $867.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the period. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.