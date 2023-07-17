Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 280,312 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,312 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

