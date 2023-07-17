Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $215.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day moving average of $223.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

