Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $8.40 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100,832 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $122.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

