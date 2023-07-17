Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,556 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 352.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $450.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.17 and a 200 day moving average of $383.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $427.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.45.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

