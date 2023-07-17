Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 58.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,385,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.9% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 22,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $259.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.34 and a 200 day moving average of $250.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.