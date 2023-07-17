Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 145,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,937,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.84.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of META opened at $306.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $316.24. The stock has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

