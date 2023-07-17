Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Tenret Co LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Tenret Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.4% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,374,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.