Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,201. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $291.53. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.07 and a 200-day moving average of $248.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

