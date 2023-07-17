Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 52,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $141.17 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

