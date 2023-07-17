Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lessened by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,719 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $529,864,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,297,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.84. 1,112,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,427. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

