Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,993,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.00% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $381,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

