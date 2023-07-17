Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $413.60. 1,037,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,891. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $414.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

