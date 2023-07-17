Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Cut by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.91. 437,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,341. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $99.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

