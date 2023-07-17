Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Sells $38,840.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vericel Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.78. 330,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,210. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $39.41.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on VCEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vericel by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Vericel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vericel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

