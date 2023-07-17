VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $89.80

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.80 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.16), with a volume of 247362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.80 ($1.18).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.13. The firm has a market cap of £379.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 0.15.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

