VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,236.93 or 1.00066003 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About VRES

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.