VVS Finance (VVS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,588.47

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $98.45 million and approximately $22,588.47 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 73,537,275,073,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,335,880,409,817 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

