Wajax (TSE:WJX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.01

Shares of Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.01 and last traded at C$27.00, with a volume of 10387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.73.

WJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.23. The company has a market cap of C$583.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49.

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.15. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of C$516.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 3.2797546 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.76%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

