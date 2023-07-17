Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 39,722 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $52,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $309.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $793.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $316.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.84.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

