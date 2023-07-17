Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $12.75 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,632 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,074,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,986,000 after purchasing an additional 863,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,207,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,351,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.