Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $17.80 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 255,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $482.56 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.21 and a 200-day moving average of $426.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.