Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $637.54 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,714,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727,194 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $637,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 643,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.