Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 617,344 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 12.7% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 1.00% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,790,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTI stock opened at $223.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

