Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after buying an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

