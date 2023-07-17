WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 2.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.26. 202,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,760. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average of $120.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $83.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

