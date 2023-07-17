WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 108.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 482,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.11. 409,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,969. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

