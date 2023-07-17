WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,298,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $3,637,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,464,000 after buying an additional 210,213 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.58. 360,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average is $136.61. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.76.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

