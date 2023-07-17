Wedbush Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $110.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.52.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at $72,882,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $366,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,284 shares of company stock worth $21,682,721. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Coinbase Global by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

