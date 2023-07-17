WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $210.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $172.31 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.