WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after buying an additional 2,752,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $194,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,904,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,218,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,487,000 after buying an additional 563,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

WestRock Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.47. 526,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,138. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.63%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.



