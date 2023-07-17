White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,475.05

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,475.05, but opened at $1,539.15. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,539.15, with a volume of 2,502 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,397.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,420.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 65.68%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White acquired 5,916,816 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

