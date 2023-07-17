WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WidePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

