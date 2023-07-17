WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
