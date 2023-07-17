Win Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

