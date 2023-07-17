Win Advisors Inc. Sells 5,771 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Win Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF makes up about 0.4% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $36.53. 1,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,077. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $211.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $36.68.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

