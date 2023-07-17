Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,562 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $73.54 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

